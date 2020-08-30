1/1
Sandra D. HOGEN
{ "" }
"Sandy" Age 71, of St. Paul Passed away August 25, 2020 having lost a long battle with heart failure. Preceded in death by many family and friends. Survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Philip "Buz"; loving daughters, Janine Hogen, Marni Hogen (Casey O'Leary); grandchildren, Colton and Adelyn; and many close friends and family. Sandy was a proud member of the "Corner Kids" and truly the strongest person we know. She was a two time breast cancer survivor and fought like hell to recover from a heart attack, valve replacement, and a heart transplant. She delighted in her grandchildren, loved being at the cabin, laughing with friends, and was quick to lend a helping hand. She will be incredibly missed. Special thanks to the U of M Cardiac team. Graveside service and interment at ROSELAWN CEMETERY, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, MN at 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 1. Please assemble inside the main entrance and we will proceed to the grave as a group. Memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
