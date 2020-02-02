Home

Sandra Dolores (Kienholz) WENZEL

Sandra Dolores (Kienholz) WENZEL Obituary
Age 77 of Shoreview, MN Loving Mother, Sister, Cousin and Friend Passed away on January 27, 2020. Sandra was born in St. Paul, MN to Ervin and Dolores Kienholz. She graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Douglas. Survived by sons and their families, Todd, David, Brad, John; sister, Vicki (Dan) Mortensen; sister-in-law, Kathy Kienholz; many other wonderful relatives and friends. Sandy had a wonderful spirit. She loved gardening and spending time with family at Lake Superior. Celebration of life will be held in the Spring. Family would like to extend gratitude and heartfelt thanks to her many caregivers at Regions Hospital, Healtheast Hospice and the Presbyterian Homes Johanna Shores Memory Care Unit.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
