Age 80, of St. Paul Park Passed away after complications from Covid-19 on October 11th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Sonny. Survived by her children, Joe (fiancé Judy), Leeann (Ted) Oney and Pattie (Tom) Lydon; grandchildren, Danyelle, Lauren, Tanner & Kylie; great-granddaughter, Makenna. Sandi will be deeply missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave St. Paul Park, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at the church. Private burial at St. Thomas. The service will be live streamed at 11 AM and available at www.kok funeral.com
under Sandra's obituary.