Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN
Sandra "Honey" ENGBERG

Beloved Sister, Aunt and Friend Age 80, passed away peacefully October 31, 2018, in Menifee, California. Survived by her sister, Barbara Schaber; nieces, Pam (Tim) Ryan, Judy Boldt and Lisa (Curt) Starken; nephew John (Brenda) Schaber; many great- and great-great nieces and nephews; and good friends Jennie Beach and Gene Swenson. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 14 at 1-3 p.m. at Vintage on Selby, 1555 Selby Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104 in the Summit Room.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019
