Beloved Sister, Aunt and Friend Age 80, passed away peacefully October 31, 2018, in Menifee, California. Survived by her sister, Barbara Schaber; nieces, Pam (Tim) Ryan, Judy Boldt and Lisa (Curt) Starken; nephew John (Brenda) Schaber; many great- and great-great nieces and nephews; and good friends Jennie Beach and Gene Swenson. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 14 at 1-3 p.m. at Vintage on Selby, 1555 Selby Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104 in the Summit Room.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019