Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hope Lutheran Church
1340 Hazel St. N.
St. Paul, MN
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Hope Lutheran Church
1340 Hazel St. N.,
St. Paul, MN
Of Saint Paul's Eastside Preceded in death by her daughter, Kristen; husband, Roger Goski; mother, Florence Ritter; father, Laney Erickson; and 4 siblings. Survived by her sons, Dale and Erik; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Sandy was a loving & proud mother. Funeral Service 1:00pm on Monday, June 2 at Hope Lutheran Church, 1340 Hazel St. N., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the family preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 31 to June 2, 2019
