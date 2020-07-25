1/
Sandra J. ABRAMSON
Age 81, of St. Paul Passed away July 23, 2020. A lifelong resident of St. Paul, Sandy lived life to the fullest, traveling to all seven continents and more than 75 countries. An avid biker and bird watcher she spent many days with family and friends biking the roads of Minnesota, the United States and even Europe. She participated in counting migratory birds flying over Lake Superior and traveled to faraway places such as the Amazon and Bhutan to see rare birds. Also an avid tennis player, she helped her teams at Lillydale to reach the USTA nationals multiple times. At home she worked with many organizations including Twin City Institute for Talented Youth, Mt. Zion Temple, and the St. Paul Jewish Community Center. An honors graduate of the University of Minnesota, she worked as a bacteriologist at Samaritan Hospital for many years. Sandy had many lifelong friends from all aspects of her life and enjoyed spending time with them. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Sidney Abramson; parents, Henry and Ann Wiener. Survived by husband, Edward Abramson of St. Paul; son, Norman Abramson (Kim) of Golden Valley; daughter, Nedra Abramson of San Diego; and grandchildren, Natalie and Seth Abramson. Zoom Funeral MONDAY, July 27, 2020 at 2:00pm; zoom Shiva, Monday, 7:00pm. Email zoom1@hodroffepstein.com for the zoom link. Memorials preferred to: Mt. Zion Temple or the Sidney Abramson Fund at the St. Paul Jewish Community Center. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Sandy was a wonderful, smart, and kind person. my prayers go out to Eddie, Norman, and Nedra. Todd Lefko
Todd Lefko
