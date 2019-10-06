|
Age 71, of Hastings Passed away peacefully October 2, 2019 Sandy is survived by her husband Donald, her brother Larry (Vonne) Schuppel, sister Tracey Schuppel, uncle Donald Allen (Judy Robeson), sister-in-law Darlene Bohlken. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Hastings. Immediately following the service, a reception will also be held at church. Interment will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday evening at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings. Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings, and also for one hour prior to the service at church on Monday morning.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019