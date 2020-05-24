Age 79, of Coates Passed away May 17, 2020 She was born in Minneapolis on October 13, 1940 to Carl and Delores Dudue. Sandra was preceded in death by sons, Thomas and Ronald Meyers; daughter, Susan Bidwell; and her parents. She is survived by her husband, James Patrick Horsch; daughters, Carolyn Hyten, and Lynette Miller; sons, John and James Meyers; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Sharon Storlie; and many other relatives and friends. A service will be held at a later date. (651) 437-9419 hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.