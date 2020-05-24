Sandra J. HORSCH
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 79, of Coates Passed away May 17, 2020 She was born in Minneapolis on October 13, 1940 to Carl and Delores Dudue. Sandra was preceded in death by sons, Thomas and Ronald Meyers; daughter, Susan Bidwell; and her parents. She is survived by her husband, James Patrick Horsch; daughters, Carolyn Hyten, and Lynette Miller; sons, John and James Meyers; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Sharon Storlie; and many other relatives and friends. A service will be held at a later date. (651) 437-9419 hastingsmnfuneral.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved