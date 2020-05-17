Age 74 of East Bethel (Coon Lake) Passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 11, 2020. Devoted wife, mother & grandmother. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph & Marie Zieminski; sister, Mary. Survived by loving husband of 52 years, Richard; children, Michael Jones & Shannon Jones Miller; grandchildren, Alyssa, Halley, Cody (Maddy) & Connor; siblings, Steve (Betty) Zieminski, Bill Zieminski, Pam (Kevin) O'Rourke, Dan Zieminski & Julie Zieminski (Mayra Solar); dog, Bella; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Private family funeral service on May 27, 2020 & interment at Crystal Lake Cemetery. www.kozlakradulovich.com 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.