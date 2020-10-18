Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister Passed away October 15, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Chuck, and her brother Mel. Survived by her two sons, Karl (Jodi) and Andrew (Amanda), and five grand children: Calvin, Colton, Lana, Ben, and Levi. Sandy grew up in Browerville, MN, graduated from Augsburg College in Minneapolis in 1966, worked as manager at Dayton's department store, and taught Home Economics at Simley Junior and Senior High School, Inver Grove Heights. She moved from St. Paul to Stillwater, MN in 1979, where she was active in organizing mission trips to Mexico with Trinity Lutheran Church for high school students. Her many years of service brought food, clothing, love, and hope to the tired, poor, and homeless - the measure of which cannot be known. May Sandy find a glorious cup of coffee in the mornings, and a divine glass of wine in heaven's twilight hours - her favorite time of day. And as she would exclaim in all moments when she found joy in life: Thanks be to God. Services will be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In the meantime, cards and condolences may be mailed to The Family of Sandra Kotval, c/o BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN 55082. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Sandy's name to the wonderful caregivers at St. Croix Hospice (www.stcroixhospice.com
