Age 78 Passed away on September 7, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents George and Bernice Calander. Survived by her children, Scott, Bob (Kara), Laurie Sokol-Kraft (Brian) & Susie Heaver (Brian); grandchildren, Jack, Walker & Annika Sokol, Alex, Andy & Spencer Kraft, Gavin, Preston & Grayson Heaver; sister, Judy Johnson; nephew, Jaymey Johnson; former husband Gene Sokol, and many friends and relatives. Sandra (Sandy) grew up in Falcon Heights (St. Paul) and then moved to Rochester to start a family and raise her 4 children. She went to the U of M for an Early Childhood Ed degree and, once her children were school-aged, worked as a nursery school teacher at Aldrich preschool. Throughout her life she was active in many social groups including her weekday morning Hy-Vee coffee group, 2 Red Hat groups, a Bridge group and active in her faith at Gloria Dei Lutheran. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Private family services will be held and a public celebration of Sandy's life will be planned at a later date. Interment Roselawn Cemetery.









