Sandra J. (Calander) SOKOL
Age 78 Passed away on September 7, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents George and Bernice Calander. Survived by her children, Scott, Bob (Kara), Laurie Sokol-Kraft (Brian) & Susie Heaver (Brian); grandchildren, Jack, Walker & Annika Sokol, Alex, Andy & Spencer Kraft, Gavin, Preston & Grayson Heaver; sister, Judy Johnson; nephew, Jaymey Johnson; former husband Gene Sokol, and many friends and relatives. Sandra (Sandy) grew up in Falcon Heights (St. Paul) and then moved to Rochester to start a family and raise her 4 children. She went to the U of M for an Early Childhood Ed degree and, once her children were school-aged, worked as a nursery school teacher at Aldrich preschool. Throughout her life she was active in many social groups including her weekday morning Hy-Vee coffee group, 2 Red Hat groups, a Bridge group and active in her faith at Gloria Dei Lutheran. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Private family services will be held and a public celebration of Sandy's life will be planned at a later date. Interment Roselawn Cemetery.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
