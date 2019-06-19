Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra HERME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Joanne HERME

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Joanne HERME Obituary
Age 74, of Rosemount, MN Went home to be with our Lord on Sunday June 16, 2019. Her strong faith in God and her loving family and friends were the world to her. She was generous, loving, humble, and kind. Preceded in death by sister Bernice Beulke; brother Marvin (Sylvia) Sell; brother Gene Sell; brother-in-law Archie Glaser. Survived by son David (Patti) Herme; grandsons Zachary and Benjamin; sisters Evelyn Glaser and Virginia (Harold) Rohne; brother-in-law Elroy Beulke; sister-in-law Janet Sell; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation 4-8pm Friday (June 21), at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 South Robert Street, W. St. Paul. Funeral Service 2pm Saturday, (June 22) with visitation 1pm at Trinity Lone Oak Lutheran Church, 2950 Hwy 55, Eagan. Interment will be in the church cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Download Now