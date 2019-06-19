|
|
Age 74, of Rosemount, MN Went home to be with our Lord on Sunday June 16, 2019. Her strong faith in God and her loving family and friends were the world to her. She was generous, loving, humble, and kind. Preceded in death by sister Bernice Beulke; brother Marvin (Sylvia) Sell; brother Gene Sell; brother-in-law Archie Glaser. Survived by son David (Patti) Herme; grandsons Zachary and Benjamin; sisters Evelyn Glaser and Virginia (Harold) Rohne; brother-in-law Elroy Beulke; sister-in-law Janet Sell; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation 4-8pm Friday (June 21), at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 South Robert Street, W. St. Paul. Funeral Service 2pm Saturday, (June 22) with visitation 1pm at Trinity Lone Oak Lutheran Church, 2950 Hwy 55, Eagan. Interment will be in the church cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019