February 5, 1949 to January 3, 2019 Passed away peacefully on January 3, 2019 at the age of 69. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Marge Koch, and beloved brother Peter. She is survived by her extended family. Sandy lived her entire life in St. Paul. She graduated from Archbishop Murray High School and attended the University of Minnesota where she also worked until her retirement. Sandy was a compassionate person, always concerned for those less fortunate in life. She had a love for her dogs, Bogey and Kobe, who served as faithful companions throughout her life. Sandy loved Broadway show tunes, classical and jazz music and had a great appreciation for the abundant talented women of jazz in the Twin Cities community. An act of kindness and good will towards one less fortunate would be a celebration of Sandy's life. In keeping with her final wishes, there will be a private interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in North St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019