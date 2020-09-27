Age 78 Of White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi Passed September 4, 2020 after a short illness. Sandy graduated from Clover Valley HS in 1960 and U of MN Duluth. She received her ME in Special Education from Bethel College in 1998. Sandy taught in Cloquet, White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi, and finally NE Metro 916, Capital View Center until age 72. As a lifelong animal lover, she was a member of MN Quarter Horse Association and secretary of MNQH Futurity. Sandy cherished the Christmas season, board games, Elvis music, mystery novels, and many pets over her lifetime. She loved and championed her children and grandchildren with great pride. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Elsie Ness of Duluth, sister Sonja Ness Skomars, daughter Nada Sandra Aunan, and former husband John Robert Aunan. She is survived by son Erik (Lisa) Aunan, children Jaren & Dima; daughter Darcy (Roddy) Mears, children Karlene & William; daughter Anna (Joe) Monroe, child Ani; along with many other beloved family and friends. Memorial open house on Thursday, October 1st, 4-8 PM at Boatworks Commons Community Room, 4495 Lake Ave. S, White Bear Lake. Memorials are preferred for Minnesota Hooved Animal Rescue Foundation or Second Chance Animal Rescue in White Bear Lake.









