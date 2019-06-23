|
Our beloved Moosey Mama Sandy was born on May 29, 1953 in Stillwater, MN to Lyle & Marion (Johnson) Gullickson; she was the 5th of 8 children. She is survived by her devoted spouse and caregiver, Joe; daughters, Monica DuShane & Raina Gullickson; son, Todd Martin; 6 grand-children & 6 great-grandchildren, as well as countless other family and long-time loving friend "Ruthie" Wilson. Despite her declining health, her love, care, and concern for others persisted — she was truly selfless. Sandy retired from AT&T in 2018 after 19 years of committed service. The family will host a Celebration of Life from 11am-3pm on Saturday, June 29th at 6999 E. Point Douglas Road S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. You will remain in our hearts forever
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019