Born on November 5, 1946 in Burr Oak, Kansas. Passed away on May 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Owner of A Sandi Creation, known for her Snowsters and hand crafted items. She grew up a farm girl learning what long, hard work days were all about. After high school she attended beautician school. She met Jon while in Manhattan, Kansas in 1964, they eventually married and moved to St. Paul, Minnesota. Sandy worked many years as a beautician in Highland Park and out of their home in Oakdale, Minnesota. While working as a beautician, her interest in making craft items grew. She was hard working and creative. She grew her successful business and followed her passion of creating with her mind and hands. Her customers from The General Store in Minnetonka absolutely loved her work. Her love of flowers was known by many. She was sweet and caring and always placed her families' needs before her own. She loved playing around with her grandkids and cheering them on in their activities and sports. She loved all of her family and a good laugh. She is survived by husband, Jon Sr., sons Jon Jr. (Amy) and Jason (Tracy) and 3 grandchildren Drew (17), Alexa (16) and Olivia (13). She will be cremated and laid to rest at Fort Snelling Cemetery. Funeral informa-tion will be shared at a late date.