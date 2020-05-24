Sandra Kaye (Garman) ADAMS
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on November 5, 1946 in Burr Oak, Kansas. Passed away on May 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Owner of A Sandi Creation, known for her Snowsters and hand crafted items. She grew up a farm girl learning what long, hard work days were all about. After high school she attended beautician school. She met Jon while in Manhattan, Kansas in 1964, they eventually married and moved to St. Paul, Minnesota. Sandy worked many years as a beautician in Highland Park and out of their home in Oakdale, Minnesota. While working as a beautician, her interest in making craft items grew. She was hard working and creative. She grew her successful business and followed her passion of creating with her mind and hands. Her customers from The General Store in Minnetonka absolutely loved her work. Her love of flowers was known by many. She was sweet and caring and always placed her families' needs before her own. She loved playing around with her grandkids and cheering them on in their activities and sports. She loved all of her family and a good laugh. She is survived by husband, Jon Sr., sons Jon Jr. (Amy) and Jason (Tracy) and 3 grandchildren Drew (17), Alexa (16) and Olivia (13). She will be cremated and laid to rest at Fort Snelling Cemetery. Funeral informa-tion will be shared at a late date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O’Halloran and Murphy - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved