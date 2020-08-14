October 18, 1941 – July 10, 2020 During the early morning hours of July 10, 2020, Sandra Kaye Ellington Williams died in her sister's home in White Bear Lake, Minnesota from complications of Parkinson's disease. She had shown great courage, patience, frustration, tenacity, and even wit in dealing with her symptoms. Sandra was born in Odessa, Texas October 18, 1941, the third child of Dorothy Landrum Ellington and Alvin William (Sam) Ellington. She grew up in San Angelo, Texas graduating from San Angelo Central High School in 1960 where she was head cheerleader and a class favorite. Sandra attended Texas Christian University, and graduated from the University of Texas, Austin, with a BA in Political Science. Sandra was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She later received a Masters of Education from the University of California, San Francisco. She taught in the public schools of Houston and San Francisco. After moving to Dallas, she owned and operated a showroom at the World Trade Center for several years. Sandra loved her profession, teaching. She loved her students. Most of all she loved life, friends and family. Family meant everything to her. In her final days, she stated that she did not want to die because she did not want to leave family and friends. Sandra also loved classical music, B. B. King, art, theatre, and the silver screen. She was an avid reader of history, politics, and poetry. She marched for the Equal Rights Amendment. She often expressed her concern for emigrants at our southern border, especially the children. Sandra was a devout Episcopalian and belonged to an Episcopal church wherever she lived including Emmanuel in San Angelo, Saint Martins in Houston, and more recently, Saint John in the Wilderness in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Sandra is survived by her three siblings, Janet Ellington Comer, Alvin W. Ellington, MD and his wife Julieta, and Mike Ellington and his wife Mary. Additionally, several cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grand nephews. Our thanks go out to all her friends, extended family members, and everyone who ever offered her a hand when she needed it. A memorial service is planned for a future date. Please consider a memorial to Sandra's favorite charity, "Doctors Without Borders
" doctorswithoutborders.org or a charity of your own choosing.
to connect your stories with Sandra's life. Sandra's final act of teaching all of us was to bequest her body to the University of Minnesota Medical School for research.