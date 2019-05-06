Home

Sandra L. "Sandy" MEYER Obituary
Age 73 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 4, 2019. Sandy was born in St. Paul July 6, 1945 to Paul & Minnie Gregory. Sandy started working at 3M in high school, retiring in 2001 after a long career with them. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters Milly Tichenor (Pete) & Delores Vogel (Roland). Survived by her husband of 54 years, Jack; children Kris (Brenden) Sturgul & Eric (Krista); grandchildren Hayden, Lauren, Nolan, & Brooklyn; sister Donna (Jerry) Johnson; & many nieces & nephews. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her, especially close family & friends. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Pillars Hospice Home for all their compassion & care in her final days. We are confident she is in heaven pulling the one arm bandits & hitting jackpot after jackpot with a big smile on her face. Memorial Gathering Wednesday (5/8) 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 6, 2019
