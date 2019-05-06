|
Age 73 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 4, 2019. Sandy was born in St. Paul July 6, 1945 to Paul & Minnie Gregory. Sandy started working at 3M in high school, retiring in 2001 after a long career with them. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters Milly Tichenor (Pete) & Delores Vogel (Roland). Survived by her husband of 54 years, Jack; children Kris (Brenden) Sturgul & Eric (Krista); grandchildren Hayden, Lauren, Nolan, & Brooklyn; sister Donna (Jerry) Johnson; & many nieces & nephews. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her, especially close family & friends. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Pillars Hospice Home for all their compassion & care in her final days. We are confident she is in heaven pulling the one arm bandits & hitting jackpot after jackpot with a big smile on her face. Memorial Gathering Wednesday (5/8) 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 6, 2019