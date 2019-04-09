|
|
Age 74, of Woodbury Sandra was born in Escanaba, MI to Edward and Mildred Buckland. She passed away on April 7th. Preceded in death by grandson, Isaac. Sandra will be remembered for her love of family and her talents that blessed many. Surviving is her loving husband of 56 years, Gordon; son, Michael; daughters, Teloa (Rick) Volkman, Pamela (Daniel) Weisbrod, Kimberly (Jamal) Love; grandsons, Jason (Leslie), Nicholas (Alisha), Josh, Andrew, and Trey; granddaughters, Liz (Dickie), Katelyn, and Abby; great-granddaughters, Grier, Lochlyn, and Emily; brothers, William (Eilene) Buckland, Richard (Joyce) Buckland; sisters, Lois Hart, Gayle Moras, and Barb Julien; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Thursday, April 11th at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 2195 Woodlane Dr, Woodbury. Evening visitation Wednesday, April 10th 4-7 PM also at Wulff Woodbury. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 9, 2019