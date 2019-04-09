Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra TERRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. TERRELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra L. TERRELL Obituary
Age 74, of Woodbury Sandra was born in Escanaba, MI to Edward and Mildred Buckland. She passed away on April 7th. Preceded in death by grandson, Isaac. Sandra will be remembered for her love of family and her talents that blessed many. Surviving is her loving husband of 56 years, Gordon; son, Michael; daughters, Teloa (Rick) Volkman, Pamela (Daniel) Weisbrod, Kimberly (Jamal) Love; grandsons, Jason (Leslie), Nicholas (Alisha), Josh, Andrew, and Trey; granddaughters, Liz (Dickie), Katelyn, and Abby; great-granddaughters, Grier, Lochlyn, and Emily; brothers, William (Eilene) Buckland, Richard (Joyce) Buckland; sisters, Lois Hart, Gayle Moras, and Barb Julien; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Thursday, April 11th at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 2195 Woodlane Dr, Woodbury. Evening visitation Wednesday, April 10th 4-7 PM also at Wulff Woodbury. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now