Sandra Lee HEUER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Mother, Sister, Aunt Died May 13, 2020 of Covid-19. Age 69 of W. St. Paul. Preceded in death by husband Bob and parents Dick and Helen Acker. Survived by loving son Rick; sisters Pat Burbank and Peggy Acker; Many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephew. A private family service will be held in accordance of Covid-19 guidelines. In the future when guidelines are not restricted a service will be held at St. George Orthodox Church WSP were she was a lifetime member. Special thanks to the staff at United Hospital and Dr. Mikhail for her care.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-222-3220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved