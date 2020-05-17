Loving Mother, Sister, Aunt Died May 13, 2020 of Covid-19. Age 69 of W. St. Paul. Preceded in death by husband Bob and parents Dick and Helen Acker. Survived by loving son Rick; sisters Pat Burbank and Peggy Acker; Many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephew. A private family service will be held in accordance of Covid-19 guidelines. In the future when guidelines are not restricted a service will be held at St. George Orthodox Church WSP were she was a lifetime member. Special thanks to the staff at United Hospital and Dr. Mikhail for her care.