Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Otto Hall at Episcopal Homes of St. Paul
860 University Ave. W.
St. Paul, MN
Sandra (Martonik) LIEN

Sandra (Martonik) LIEN Obituary
Age 79 of Saint Paul Formerly of Plymouth, Rogers and Columbia Heights Passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Gertrude and George Martonik; daughter, Cindy; husband, Ronald. Survived by daughter, Susan (Dave); grandchildren Kelsey, Brandon; brother, George Martonik (Pat); nephew, Richard (Kathy); and other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 3pm on Wednesday, June 12th in Otto Hall at Episcopal Homes of St. Paul 1860 University Ave. W., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Parkinson.org or Comofriends.org.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 9 to June 11, 2019
