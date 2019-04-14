|
|
Of St. Paul Passed away Sunday March 24, 2019 at the age of 66. Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Marjorie Christiansen. Survived by her brother Todd, sister Andrea, nephews Matt and Nick, Matt's family, many relatives and countless friends. Sandi was a gentle soul with a fantastic smile who will be sorely missed. Her courage and perseverance in the face of cancer was inspiring to those who had the pleasure of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, we request memorials be sent to help fight cancer through the or to support Sandi's love for animals through the Animal Humane Society www.animalhumanesociety.org. Please help us share memories and celebrate her life on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-4PM at Joseph's Grill, 140 South Wabasha, St. Paul, MN. 651-222-2435.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019