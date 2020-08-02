1/1
Sandra N. (Mercier) RYAN
Loving wife, mother and grandmother. Age 69 of Woodbury, MN passed on 7/30/20. Preceded in death by parents; Nadine & Patrick, brother Patrick, sister Charlene. Lovingly survived by her husband Greg, children; Connie (Brian) Stoterau, Patrick (Kelli) Hamilton, Mark (Kate) Hamilton, Christine (Brian) Dumke, Theresa (Chad) Seichter, Cathy (John) Healy, Sarah (Shane) Martin; sister Cheryl Everson. Loved by 23 grandchildren & 1 great grandchild who were the lights of her life. Visitation Thursday, August 6th, 10am with Celebration of Life Mass beginning at 11am St. Ambrose Church Woodbury MN 55129. Private interment at Fort Snelling at a later date. Rest easy Angel. Keep listening as our hearts continue to talk to yours. 651-702-0301





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran and Murphy Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
