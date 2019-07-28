Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
900 Stillwater Rd
Mahtomedi, MN
Sandra "Sandy" (Johnson) NEVILLE

Age 78 of Blaine Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 24, 2019 Originally from Mahtomedi, she traveled the world, living in California, Nevada, and Saudi Arabia. A poet, quilter, coffee-drinker, bingo-player, dark-chocolate-eater, reality TV enthusiast, and tweeter, Sandy was a loving mother (Momb, Mumsie, Mamasita), grandmother (Gmims, Nana), and great-grandmother (Gigi). She is so loved. Preceded in death by her husband, Earle; parents, Maynard Johnson and Irene Wilson; siblings, Maynard "Bud" Johnson (Shirley), Rollie Johnson (Carolyn), David "Butch" Johnson, and Gail Langevin (Mike Stenberg). Survived by children, Michael Phillips (Carol Es), Doug Neville (Michelle), Kris Neville (Tony Beazley), MaryPat Neville, and Nicole Neville (Saber); grand-children, Bryanna Tidmarsh (Michael VanCalbergh), Zach Neville, and Courtney Neville; great-grandchild, Nora Lee VanCalbergh; brothers, Thomas Williams and David Holderman; and sister-in-law, Paula Johnson-Dehn. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 11:00AM, at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi with visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
