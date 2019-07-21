|
Age 80, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019. Born April 7, 1939 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to John J. Bucholtz & Suzette E. Bucholtz. Preceded in death by mother, father & brother Robert A. Bucholtz. Survived by brother Richard L. Bucholtz (Marlene), sister Janice D. Beseke (nee Bucholtz), niece Jill Griffiths & grand nephews Nick, Jake & Zach. Since both parents were High School teachers her family moved frequently with Sandra graduating from Morton High School in 1957. With exceptional talents in art, music & writing, she had a very successful career in advertizing. (Think "Bugles, Daisies & Whistles", "Eric the Bike Man" and the "Minnesota Pickle"). In addition to traveling, meeting new people & participating in book club discussions (with a libation in her hand) she especially enjoyed participating in local theater. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date & time to be announced later. Memorials to The Animal Humane Society, or The Theater in the Round.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019