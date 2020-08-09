9/24/1937 - 6/12/2020 Age 82, resident of Lakeland, MN has now begun another journey. Preceded in death by parents, Warren and Ethyl Milbery (Hamline); beloved sister, Jane Milbery (Edmonds); cherished brother, Jim Milbery. Leaving to mourn are daughters, Lynda and Rachel; beloved grandchildren, Amber (Bobby) and Skylar; nieces and nephews, Pete (Julia), Jeff (Cherry), Kathy (Michael) and Jennifer; her extended family, the Korns; her FISHING FOR LIFE family; as well as all her other God sent relatives and friends. You all fulfilled and completed her life. COME CELEBRATE HER LIFE WITH US ON Friday, August 14, 2020 at The Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th St., North St. Paul, MN 55109. Memorial Service 6-7 p.m. Visitation to follow, until 9 p.m. Masks required, Memorials to family are preferred in lieu of flowers (per Sandra).









