Passed away March 24, 2019. She is survivied by her husband of 55 years, David Harich Sr.; their children David Jr. (Lynne) and Christopher; sister, Candace (Steven) Ellingson; grandchildren, George ( Jenna), Craig, Elizabeth (Jordan); great grand-daughters Kenna and Adelynne. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Truman and Deborah Swanson. Sandy was born on September 25, 1944, while her father was away fighting in World War II in Europe. She graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1962. Sandy married David on June 29, 1963.Sandy was a devoted wife and mother. In 1992 after going back to college at the University of Minnesota she graduated with a BA in Art History and won the Phi Betta Kappa Award. In 1994, Sandy, David and their sons opened Lilydale Garden Center. Sandy loved spending winters in Florida, Sunsets, and traveling with friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Celebration of Life will be held June 29th at Augustana Lutheran Church in West St. Paul at 1:00. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials to Sandy can be made to Augustana Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019