Age 82 Stillwater, Minnesota SandraKay Marie (Breault) Anderson passed away November 12th, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, MN. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Anderson and her parents, Lloyd and Fabiola Breault. She is survived by her beloved children, Tami (Jack) O'Connell, Scott (Emily) Anderson, Todd (Jenette) Anderson; grand children, Crystal (Josh) Grimm, Cadi Keefer, Samantha (Drew) Moldenhauer, Cassandra Anderson, Carson (Tessa Roush) Anderson, Connor (Lauren) Anderson, Dalton Anderson; great grandchildren, Carter Grimm, Charli Grimm, Cecilia Keefer, and Camille Grimm; and siblings Jack Breault, Gail Iverson, Susan Patterson, JoJo Harris and Jill Hanson. There will be a private family Christian Funeral Service at SIMONET Funeral Home in Stillwater. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com