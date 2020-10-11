1/1
Sandria Marie (Steinmetz) HAUGEN
1937 - 2020
Beloved Mother and Grandmother June 1, 1937 to October 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Delores Steinmetz; and son, Scott Steinmetz. She will be missed by her daughters, Lisa (Eric) Drake and Sherri Haugen; grandchildren, Kasarah (Tristan) Al-Flahi, Samantha Harden and Alexander Drake; great-grandson, Mason Al-Flahi; and cousin, James Steinmetz. Visitation 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Oakwood Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Road E., Maplewood, MN 55119 with a service at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park immediately after service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
14
Service
01:00 PM
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
14
Interment
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
(651) 738-2198
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
