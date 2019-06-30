|
Age 77, of Stillwater Passed away in the comfort of a family home on June 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Lee; daughters, Linda (Jeff) Casbeer and Mary Jo (John) Beckman; grandchildren, Nick (Nickie) Rodriguez, Cassandra (Matt) Jantosik, Jordan (Cassidy Major) Rodriguez, Caitlin (Dan) Klein and Amanda (Richard LeVasseur) Beckman; great-grandchildren, Lily, Bella, Rylan and Brady; siblings, Harriet (Marvin) Giefer, Karen Schelander, Judy (Clare) Kastama, Jim Rudin and John (Kris) Rudin. Sandy was a strong, loving, caring and giving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and neighbors. She was known by many for her cake baking, each cake was made carefully with extra love. Sandy was a special person who gave selflessly, always placing the welfare of others ahead of her own. Memorial service will be 12PM Saturday, July 13 at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Visitation three hours prior from 9-12PM. Luncheon immediately following service. Memorials can be made to the family for designation of their preference. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019