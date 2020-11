Passed away peacefully with family on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Sandy was a loving mom, wonderful "Meema" and an awesome great-grandma. Everyone who knew her knows she was kind, loving, caring, and giving. She was always there when you needed her. Let's not forget, she was super "feisty." Sandy will be missed every day and we were all blessed to have known her or crossed paths with her. Preceded in death by husband, Walter "Sonny" Poepping; and parents, Jerry & Dolores Lentsch. Survived by daughter, Angie (Jerry) Henery; grandchildren, Jacob (Mercedes) Whaley, Lou Dog, Hannah (Micah) Brueske, McKenzie, Theresa, and Brenda Henery; great-grandkids, Ryker, LaylaSandra, Kylie, and Karley; sister, Linda Boyd and Missy Kuhen; and brother, Jerry Lentsch; her best friend, Dan Homer; and her trusty furry friend, Blue. Visitation 12pm, followed by a 1pm Funeral Service on Saturday, Nov. 21st at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St, St. Paul. Please Wear A Mask.