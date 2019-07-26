|
Age 36 of St. Paul Passed away July 24, 2019 Preceded by mother Becky; sister Katrina. Survived by husband Alan; father Bill; brother Brad; niece Madilyn; god son Christopher Hackler; many other relatives & friends. In lieu of flowers memorials to Rein in Sarcoma & Jack's Caregiver Coalition. Preceding her death Sara was awarded the 2019 Rising Star Award presented by the Minnesota DFL Women's Hall of Fame. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 510 Hall Ave. in St. Paul. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday at Klecatsky's – West Funeral Home, 1051 Robert St. in West Saint Paul & one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 651-457-6200K
Published in Pioneer Press from July 26 to July 29, 2019