Sally passed peacefully on November 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN. Sally was born February 25, 1932 in Seattle, Washington to Fred C. Foy and Elizabeth H. Foy and graduated from Holton-Arms Prep School. Sally was an arts administrator and film curator who supported many filmmakers and artists throughout her career. She championed the "film as art" movement and opened the world of avant-garde independent cinema to broader audiences who otherwise would not have known about it. Sally established the Film Section at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, PA in 1970 and was the first woman curator of film in the United States. In 1978, she moved to St. Paul and served as the interim Director of Film in the Cities from 1978 to 1979. She collaborated with the Walker Art Center and was Director of the Bush Foundation for Artist Fellowships from 1980 to 1996. Sally was a panelist at the National Endowment for the Arts and helped develop systems for awarding grants that are still in use today. Later in life, she danced with Kairos Alive! There is a film being made about her at SallyDixonFilm.com. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Ann E. Gunn, and first husband John I. Dixon. Survived by beloved family members: former husband Ricardo Bloch, brother Fred C. Foy, her sons John I Dixon, Jr. (Elizabeth V. Dixon), Steve H. Dixon (Terri Jo Dixon), Alexander "Zander" F. Dixon (Emmy K. Vadnais), daughter Michele M. Donnelly, seven nieces and nephews, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and too many god children to count. Sally touched many people's hearts and lives. As she would say, "You're in my heart forever". Thank you to the loving caregivers who cared for Sally at her home, from Catholic Eldercare, and Health East Hospice. A memorial will be held at the Walker Art Center in January, date to be announced. To honor Sally please send donations to Center for Victims of Torture, the Walker Art Center, Carnegie Museum of Art, Anthology Film Archives or philanthropy organization of your choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019