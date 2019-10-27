|
|
Age 34, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her grandparents. Survived by parents, Don and Gail; and brother, Matthew. Visitation 5-8 pm TOMORROW Monday, October 28 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Tuesday, October 29 at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the or . 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019