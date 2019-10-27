Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Sarah PETERSON
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH
2055 Bohland Ave
St. Paul, MN
Sarah E. PETERSON


1985 - 2019
Sarah E. PETERSON Obituary
Age 34, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her grandparents. Survived by parents, Don and Gail; and brother, Matthew. Visitation 5-8 pm TOMORROW Monday, October 28 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Tuesday, October 29 at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the or . 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
