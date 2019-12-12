Home

Sarah HANSON-JONES

Sarah HANSON-JONES Obituary
In Loving memory of Sarah Hanson-Jones (Sherwood). Sarah peacefully passed away on Thanksgiving Day. She is preceded in death by parents (Richard and Ethel Sherwood) and brother (Richard "Buddy" Sherwood). Survived by children (Rochelle, Sean and Natasha Reed), grandchildren, great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Words just cannot describe what a wonderful blessing she was in our lives. Sarah will be dearly missed by all. Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, December 21st 11am-1pm at Dunning Park Rec Center, 1221 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 12, 2019
