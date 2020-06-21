Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 at the age of 97. Longtime resident of West St. Paul. Preceded in death by husband, Keith R.; and 8 siblings. Survived by children, Robert (Michael) Cossetta & Valarie (Thomas) Axtell; grandchildren, Lorayne, Robin & Nick Axtell; great-grandson, Todd Axtell; sister, Bernadette (Martin) Eiffler; and many nieces, nephews & friends. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. 651-457-6200
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.