Sarah M. "Sally" (Grothe) SATHER
Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 at the age of 97. Longtime resident of West St. Paul. Preceded in death by husband, Keith R.; and 8 siblings. Survived by children, Robert (Michael) Cossetta & Valarie (Thomas) Axtell; grandchildren, Lorayne, Robin & Nick Axtell; great-grandson, Todd Axtell; sister, Bernadette (Martin) Eiffler; and many nieces, nephews & friends. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. 651-457-6200





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
