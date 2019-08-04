|
Age 65 of North St. Paul, MN Passed away suddenly at his home on July 31, 2019. Born on November 14, 1953 in St. Paul and graduated from Johnson High School. He later earned degrees from University of MN and University of Dallas. Scott was a loving caregiver to his mother in her final years, showing her kindness and compassion as her health and memory began to fade. He was preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Louise and sister Betty Swanson. He is survived by his sisters Barbara (Fred) Rose, and Luann (Curt) Schneider and their families. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019