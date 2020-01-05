|
Age 63, of Lakeland, MN Passed away on Jan. 1, 2020 Survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter Sarah (Anthony) Mattes and their children Norah and Eli; daughter Emily (Jeremy) Baker; mother Ardis Bratten; brother Rick (Diane) Bratten and four nephews. He is preceded by his father Richard. A service for Scott will be at 3pm on Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 at Shepherd Of The Valley Church in Afton, MN. Visitation is from 2-3pm. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020