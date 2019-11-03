|
|
Age 49 of Woodbury Scott passed away on October 31, 2019 at United Hospital from vascular degeneration. After many hours in surgery, he fought extremely valiantly through it all. Preceded in death by grandparents, Bernice and Harvey Hanson (Chichila), John Chichila, Don and Eleanor Knapp; nephew, Gunnar Knapp; and great cousin, Hunter Bell. Scott will be deeply missed by his parents, David and Carol Knapp; sister, Stacy; dog, Molly; many aunts, uncles, cousins and godchildren. He will also be greatly missed by his girlfriend, Kelly Johnson. Scott worked at Factory Motor Parts at the corporate office in Eagan. He truly was proud to be one of the family at FMP. Scott's greatest interests include hunting, fishing, football, hockey, and being part of the annual winter carnival treasure hunt as a proud member of Camo Crue. Anyone who met Scott knew that he was a wonderful man. He was kind, smart, and had many friends who loved him dearly. He is very grateful for his cousin Sarah and her children whom he shared a special love and bond with. Scott made it a priority to be present in their lives and would do things to let them know how special they were to him like bring them to ballet lessons. Scott adored the lake house on Rush Lake, finding solace there. With excruciating pain for his ups and downs, we cannot express how greatly he will be missed. Our beloved son, with all our love, you are in the hands of God now. Service of Remembrance will take place at 11:30am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Visitation will begin at 10am at the funeral home. Private interment at Union Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019