Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Age 55 of Finlayson, MN Died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Clare and Elaine Watson. Survived by his children, Travis Rogers, Dustin (Laura) Rogers, Joe (Joanna) Watson; grandchildren, Aaliyah, Alex, Audrey and Peyton; and sister Joy (Mike) Rother. Celebration of life will be Thursday, April 25 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior at the Willwerscheid Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Dress is casual, just as Scott would want.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
