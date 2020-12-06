Age 68, of Maplewood Passed away November 25, 2020 Preceded in Death by parents, Wesley Myckleby & Ruth (Thompson) Myckleby. Survived by wife Patricia A. (Casci) Myckleby; on Russell S. Myckleby; brother Wesley "Lee" Myckleby & wife Paris Myckleby; 2 brother in-laws & 3 sisters- in-law; 4 nieces & 3 nephews. Scott was born on November 23rd,1952 and raised in St. Paul Minnesota. He graduated from North St. Paul High School in 1970. He married his wife Patricia in 1981 and they had their son Russell in 1993. Scott was a man of many hobbies including a passion for corvette cars, fishing, hunting, being a member of the Bald Eagle Sportsmen's Association, and gardening. Scott was a man of many crafts, he was an amazing chef, he made custom fishing rods, custom archery arrows, custom fly fishing bait, and an all around handy man. He had a passion for nature and animals, he enjoyed feeding the deer up at the cabin, feeding the neighbor hood squirrels his famous waffles, and owned multiple cats and dogs. Fun Fact: Scott was part of the Minnesota Vikings 1975 rookie try out for the Kicking position. This try out was a one-shot kicking camp by invitation only and Scott was 1 of 29 men to make that list! Scott will be dearly missed but the memories will never be forgotten. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later time. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com