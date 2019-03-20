Home

Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
The Church of St. Patrick
3535 72nd St.
Inver Grove Heights, MN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
The Church of St. Patrick
3535 72nd St.
Inver Grove Heights, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
the Church of St. Patrick
Age 86, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy (nee Griffin); parents, Ralph and Germaine; one brother; two sisters. Scott will be deeply missed by his children, Theresa (Thomas) Oltman, Catherine (Robert) McLain, William (Sandra), Walter (Deb), Daniel (Lisa), Mary (Bill) Sova, and Julia (Joe) Atkins; numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Patrick (Joann); dear friend, Carol Streif; many other family members. Scott's humor, stories and conversations will be greatly missed by all. Scott retired from Radisson Hotels where he worked as an engineer. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, former Fire Chief of IGH, and member of VFW Post 295, American Legion Post 424, and Moose Lodge 1088. Visitation 4:30-8 PM Thursday, March 21st, at The Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Mass of Christian Burial 9 AM Friday, March 22nd, also at the Church of St. Patrick with a visitation 8-9 AM prior to Mass. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019
