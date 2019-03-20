|
|
Age 86, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy (nee Griffin); parents, Ralph and Germaine; one brother; two sisters. Scott will be deeply missed by his children, Theresa (Thomas) Oltman, Catherine (Robert) McLain, William (Sandra), Walter (Deb), Daniel (Lisa), Mary (Bill) Sova, and Julia (Joe) Atkins; numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Patrick (Joann); dear friend, Carol Streif; many other family members. Scott's humor, stories and conversations will be greatly missed by all. Scott retired from Radisson Hotels where he worked as an engineer. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, former Fire Chief of IGH, and member of VFW Post 295, American Legion Post 424, and Moose Lodge 1088. Visitation 4:30-8 PM Thursday, March 21st, at The Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Mass of Christian Burial 9 AM Friday, March 22nd, also at the Church of St. Patrick with a visitation 8-9 AM prior to Mass. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019