Age 57 (August 7, 1962 ~ July 19, 2020) Graduate of Kellogg High School (1980) Survived by loving parents, Cyndi Shelton, and Layne and Mary Wilson; daughter, Corrissa Wilson; 3 grand children, Braydon, Briley & Breeliana; sisters, Hollie (Ventura) Hernandez, Shelly Hofmeister; and brother, Cody (Sarah) Wilson; and extended family. Memorial service Sat, Sept. 12. 11AM, visitation 10AM, Emmanuel Christian Center, 7777 University Ave NE, Spring Lake Park, luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 10, 2020.