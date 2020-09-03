1/
Scott David WILSON
1962 - 2020
Age 57 (August 7, 1962 ~ July 19, 2020) Graduate of Kellogg High School (1980) Survived by loving parents, Cyndi Shelton, and Layne and Mary Wilson; daughter, Corrissa Wilson; 3 grand children, Braydon, Briley & Breeliana; sisters, Hollie (Ventura) Hernandez, Shelly Hofmeister; and brother, Cody (Sarah) Wilson; and extended family. Memorial service Sat, Sept. 12. 11AM, visitation 10AM, Emmanuel Christian Center, 7777 University Ave NE, Spring Lake Park, luncheon to follow.




Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Christian Center
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Christian Center
