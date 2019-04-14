|
Age 52 Passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2019 after a courageous two-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by father, James Gary; brother, Chuck. Survived by his wife and the love of his life, Stacy; mother, Mary; brothers, Jim, Bob (Jody), and Rick; nieces, Jessica (Cory), Ambber, Sophie, Kerry (Drew), Megan (Eric), Jill, and Brittany; nephews, Ryan (Jennifer), Ben, Brandon and Beau; great-niece, Hudson; great-nephew, Jameson; beloved Bernese mountain dog, Brody and many cherished extended family and friends. Scott was a proud 24-year employee at Waterous Company. He loved being from South Saint Paul, enjoyed playing guitar and was a huge MN hockey fan. He always had a smile on his face and this world will be a little less bright without him. We will forever be thankful to Scott's care team at Regions Hospital including Dr. Dudek, Holly, Stephanie, Michele and his loving hospice nurse Jamie. A celebration of life service is planned for Saturday, April 20 at 11am, preceded by a Visitation at 9am at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Avenue, Inver Grove Heights. A lunch will follow the service. Private Interment will be held on another date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the 'Scooter's Purple Striders' team at PanCan https://goo.gl/wKR5t6 www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019