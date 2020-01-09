Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Moose Lodge
5927 Concord Blvd E
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Scott J. HAND

Age 60 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of Excelsior, MN Passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Preceded in death by father George. Survived by mother Marjorie; beloved wife Phyllis; son Jacob; daughter Stacy (grandchildren William and Victoria); brother Rick; four-legged fur babies Rocky and Chloe; extended family and friends and all the guys at the shop. Past Master of Excelsior Masonic Lodge #113 AF & AM. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 beginning at 1 pm at the Moose Lodge, 5927 Concord Blvd E, Inver Grove Heights, MN. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 9, 2020
