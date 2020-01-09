|
Age 60 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of Excelsior, MN Passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Preceded in death by father George. Survived by mother Marjorie; beloved wife Phyllis; son Jacob; daughter Stacy (grandchildren William and Victoria); brother Rick; four-legged fur babies Rocky and Chloe; extended family and friends and all the guys at the shop. Past Master of Excelsior Masonic Lodge #113 AF & AM. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 beginning at 1 pm at the Moose Lodge, 5927 Concord Blvd E, Inver Grove Heights, MN. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 9, 2020