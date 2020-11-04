Age 55 Lifelong Eastsider, passed away peacefully and comfortably surrounded by his loving family members. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Dolores; and brother Tim and sister-in-law Doris. Survived by loving wife, Sheri; children Troy (Krystle), Nick and Tara; grandchildren Everett and Gibson; siblings Joe (Chris) and Dave; and many loving relatives and friends. Scott was the most genuine, caring, loving, thoughtful, and giving person with a huge heart. His humor always made us laugh and he never saw a garage sale he couldn't pass up. Family will meet with friends from 3-5PM Saturday, November 7 at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 Wentworth Ave. W., West St. Paul, 651-457-7938. Memorials preferred.









