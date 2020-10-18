Passed away from COVID-19 on October 8, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota at the age of 67. Scott was born on September 17, 1953 to Willard Swanson and Ann (Durspek) Swanson of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Scott grew up in Rice Lake where he graduated from Rice Lake High School and lived for many years before he moved to the Twin Cities. He will be remembered by his sister, Sylvia (George) Roman, his niece and nephew, and many cousins and friends, for his sense of humor and love of a good party. Private interment. Memorials preferred to the charity of your choice
.