1/
Scott L. SWANSON
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away from COVID-19 on October 8, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota at the age of 67. Scott was born on September 17, 1953 to Willard Swanson and Ann (Durspek) Swanson of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Scott grew up in Rice Lake where he graduated from Rice Lake High School and lived for many years before he moved to the Twin Cities. He will be remembered by his sister, Sylvia (George) Roman, his niece and nephew, and many cousins and friends, for his sense of humor and love of a good party. Private interment. Memorials preferred to the charity of your choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved